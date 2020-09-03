September 4, 2020

Ethan Emenacker earned the lone victory for the Eddies against Allegan in Wolverine Conference action on Wednesday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Bucks, Bobcats pick up wins, Eddies fall to powerhouse Allegan

By Scott Novak

Published 11:47 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

NILES — A sweep of the singles flights helped visiting Buchanan to a 5-3 victory over Niles in BCS Athletic Association boys tennis on Wednesday.

The Bucks, who improved to 2-2 on the year, won three out of the four singles flights in straight sets, dropping just two games in the process.

At No. 1 singles, however, Buchanan’s Thomas Matuszewski needed three sets to defeat the Vikings’ Chase Lotsbaich 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2. That duo played a three-and-a-half-hour match against each other the previous week at the Niles Quad. Matuszewski won that in a tiebreaker.

Buchanan coach Erin Kraty is pleased with the singles players, but knows there is still work to do on the doubles side.

“I think we played pretty well,” she said. “The No. 1 singles match was a fun match to watch as they are evenly matched. [I’m] glad that Thomas Matuszewski pulled out the win. Our singles lineup as a whole is very strong. That is where most of my vets play. Our doubles teams are where we need to work the most. They are all pretty new to tennis and have some work to do, but they love the sport and are willing to put in the time and effort to get better.”

The Vikings won three out of the four doubles flights, winning two in straight sets and the third in a three-set match at the No. 3 slot.

There, Alex Cole and Wyatt Mitchell defeated Buchanan’s William Goodrich and Jacob Tews 6-1, 0-6 and 7-6.

Niles coach Jill Weber shuffled her lineup for the match. The Vikings were 1-3-1 heading into action on Wednesday. She said her team is improving.

“We are making progress for sure,” she said. “The team put in some good practices this week, and we are starting to see the hard work pay off. We are mostly a young team, and they are catching up and excelling.”

The Niles No. 3 and No. 4 doubles teams consisted of freshmen on Wednesday. Both came away with victories.

 

Brandywine tennis

Host Brandywine improved to 4-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in BCS Athletic Conference boys tennis with a 7-1 win over Bridgman/New Buffalo/Lake Michigan Catholic on Wednesday.

The Bobcats swept the doubles flights and won three out of the four singles flights.

Jacob Fox, Micah Gamble and Corbin Gamble were all winners in singles action.

Doubles winners were Caleb Byrd and Josh Sachman, Carson Knapp and Gabe Gouin, Matt Veach and Bode Bosch, as well as, Sean Tweedy and Brody Prenkert.

 

Edwardsburg tennis

The Eddies were defeated by Wolverine Conference powerhouse Allegan 7-1 on Wednesday.

Edwardsburg’s lone win came at No. 4 singles where Ethan Emenacker defeated Jurien Carter 6-4 and 6-4.

Print Article

Breaking News

79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 104,395 cases, 6,519 deaths

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer signs order reopening gyms, permitting organized sports with strict safety measures

Breaking News

South Bend woman faces three charges after hit and run, injuring 15-year-old

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to offer virtual experience

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Ambulance welcomes rescue cat to build morale

Business

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika to get donation of body armor

Cass County

Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac middle schooler diagnosed with cancer to celebrate birthday with ‘ride-by’ event

Cass County

Three injured in single-vehicle crash

News

Teenager struck, injured by intoxicated driver in Fulkerson Park

News

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

Brandywine Education

GALLERY: Soft start for students begins at Niles, Brandywine schools

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects tribal council members

News

Residents seek guidance as they deal with raccoons

Business

Lutz’s Drive In to open Labor Day weekend under new ownership

Dowagiac

Cass County Firemen’s Association receives donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities

Business

Bait, tackle shop reels in success at new location

Community News

Local nonprofit to illuminate for red alert

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,186 cases, 6,495 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

Buchanan

Buchanan Farmer’s Market celebrates young entrepreneurs