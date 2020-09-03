September 4, 2020

Brock Dye (left) and his brother Connor finished fourth and sixth overall at the New Buffalo Invitational on Wednesday. The pair helped Brandywine win the boys team championship. The Bobcat girls also claimed the team title. (Submitted photo)

Brandywine cross country teams win at New Buffalo

By Scott Novak

Published 11:34 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

NEW BUFFALO — The Brandywine cross country teams finally opened their season on Wednesday as they competed in and won the New Buffalo Invitational.

The Bobcat boys team, led by Brock Dye’s fourth-place finish and a time of 21:38, finished with 36 points to edge runner-up River Valley, which finished with 39 points. Eau Claire was third with 58 points.

No other schools had enough runners to post a team score.

In the girls’ race, Brandywine got a second-place finish from Allison Lauri, who posted a time of 24:20, as the Bobcats finished with 25 points for the win. River Valley, the only other school to post a team score, finished with 30 points.

Brandywine coach Terry Borr was pleased with his team’s effort, especially for the first race of the season.

“I feel really great for the kids,” he said. “We have put some good work in so far and now that our kids have finally had the experience of actually running in a meet, we hope that we keep getting better and better. It has been nice to have the number of kids out because it makes practice more fun and more competitive. We still hope to add even more kids as we get back into school.”

 

Buchanan cross country

The Bucks were runners-up in the girls race at St. Joseph against the host Bears and Watervliet. St. Joseph won both the boys and girls races with 28 and 15 points, respectively. Buchanan finished with 51 points in the girls race, while the Bucks had 73 points to finish third in the boys race.

Ryan Young led Buchanan with a sixth-place finish in the boys race with a time of 19:21. Eleanor Young was seventh in the girls race to earn the top spot for the Bucks with a time of 24:15.

A complete list of Brandywine and Buchanan finishers can be found online at leaderpub.com.

 

Print Article

Breaking News

79 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 104,395 cases, 6,519 deaths

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer signs order reopening gyms, permitting organized sports with strict safety measures

Breaking News

South Bend woman faces three charges after hit and run, injuring 15-year-old

Cass County

Cass County 4-H to offer virtual experience

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Ambulance welcomes rescue cat to build morale

Business

Former Chemical Bank now TCF National Bank

Berrien County

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika to get donation of body armor

Cass County

Two injured in Pokagon Township crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac middle schooler diagnosed with cancer to celebrate birthday with ‘ride-by’ event

Cass County

Three injured in single-vehicle crash

News

Teenager struck, injured by intoxicated driver in Fulkerson Park

News

Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Wednesday night crash

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,710 cases, 6,509 deaths

Brandywine Education

GALLERY: Soft start for students begins at Niles, Brandywine schools

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band elects tribal council members

News

Residents seek guidance as they deal with raccoons

Business

Lutz’s Drive In to open Labor Day weekend under new ownership

Dowagiac

Cass County Firemen’s Association receives donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities

Business

Bait, tackle shop reels in success at new location

Community News

Local nonprofit to illuminate for red alert

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 103,186 cases, 6,495 deaths

Cassopolis

Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

Buchanan

Buchanan Farmer’s Market celebrates young entrepreneurs