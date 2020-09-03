Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika to get donation of body armor

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office’s furriest employees will be getting some new gear.

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office K9s Blek, Maxx and Mika will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

“We are very appreciative of this donation and pleased to have each of our three K9s chosen to receive these protective vests,” said Sheriff Paul Bailey.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab

protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S., officials said. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided mor thane 4,004 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978.