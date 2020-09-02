Jody Allen Nyikos, of Niles

Jody Allen Nyikos, 49, of Niles, passed away at home on Aug. 21, 2020, after an extended illness.

On Sept. 10, 1970, Jody was born to Francis Nyikos and Sharen Nyikos (Jud).

He was a lifetime resident of the Niles area. Jody was an avid music lover and a collector. He loved his family dearly.

Jody was preceded in death by his mother, Sharen Jud. He is survived by his son, Matthew (Chloe) Nyikos; and his granddaughter, Elora Nyikos.

The family will have a celebration of life for Jody on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.