Police identify victim of fatal Jefferson Township crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a Jefferson Township crash.
Marcus Moore, 41, of Cassopolis, was killed during a personal injury crash at 11:52 p.m. Monday to Brownsville Street and Highfield Road in Jefferson Township.
Police investigation shows that the vehicle was westbound on Brownsville road when it lost control due to speed and a freshly applied chip seal to the roadway. The vehicle rolled several times and laid to rest in a field. Restraint use is unknown, and speed appears to be a factor, according to deputies.
Following the crash, victims self-transported to Borgess Lee Dowagiac, where Moore would succumb to his injuries.
This crash remains under investigation.
Spectrum Health Lakeland impacted by Blackbaud data security incident
ST. JOSEPH – On July 16, Spectrum Health Lakeland was made aware of a global data security incident involving Blackbaud,... read more