Niles man pleads guilty to distributing sexually explicit material to a child

NILES — Several sentencings were levied Monday in Berrien County Trial Court in Niles.

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place in Berrien County courtrooms with some defendants appearing via Zoom and a limited number of people allowed in the courtroom.

Aaron James Davis pleaded guilty to distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and was sentenced to two-years’ probation and 90 days of tether, and will be required to register as a tier-1 sex offender. He will serve eight days with eight days credit.

According to trial court Judge Sterling R. Schrock, James sent a Snapchat video of his genitalia to a 10-year old victim. The incident took place on April 24. Davis, who dropped out of school after completing 11th grade, is required to complete his education by obtaining a GED.

A Buchanan teen pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to two years’ probation and is required to pay $1,017 in restitution. With the guilty plea, the teen was granted Michigan’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status. HYTA gives a young offender, ages 17 to 23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off his or her record.

Kelex Adrian-Rashaun Jackson, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit and $425 in fees.

Jeremy Russell Davis pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence and was sentenced to 21 days, with credit for six days served and $485 in fines and costs.

John Rolland Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence and two counts of contempt of court, and was sentenced to 19 to 60 months in prison and $198 in costs.

Charles Stephen Pegan pleaded guilty to use of methamphetamine and was sentenced to two years’ probation, 16 days in jail, with 16 days credit served, and $558 in cost.

Mark Jay Sheldon pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to six months’ probation and $615 in fines and costs.

Zecharias Warren pleaded guilty to domestic violence second offense and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, 60 days Soberlink tether and $665 in fees.

Adam Lee Saltsman, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was sentenced to pay $360 in fines and costs.