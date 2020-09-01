Cass County COA to host luncheon for first responders

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Council on Aging will show its gratitude for all area first responders by hosting a Hero Appreciation Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the COA Lowe Center Pavilion in Cassopolis.

Local police, firefighters, EMTs, doctors, nurses and more are encouraged to attend the free outdoor luncheon. The luncheon will be the first the COA has put on for first responders.

“We try to do something special every month to give thanks to the community,” said COA director of community development Kelli Casey. “This is thank you to all the health care workers and other first responders that keep us safe. I don’t want people to forget about these people. We’re happy to continue to honor those that have been doing things for our community.”

The COA is asking attendees to pre-register for the luncheon by Thursday, Sept. 3 by calling (269) 445-8110. The pavilion will have limited seating due to social distancing guidelines, but Casey said those seeking meals would not be turned away.

According to Casey, the organization discussed a similar luncheon that was to be hosted in Dowagiac, but concerns over finding a hosting site with the capacity necessary for social distancing led them to decide on the Lowe Center.

Upon arrival, attendees will be entered in a raffle for a free tablet.

The luncheon will consist of fried chicken, cheesy potatoes, a vegetable, pie and iced tea. Meals can be delivered, but registration is required.

The COA reopened in July after months of COVID-19 related closures. The organization’s first event after reopening was its Ice Cream Social Distance events, which took place on July 18 at the Lowe Center in Cassopolis and July 23 on the lawn of the James E. Snow Professional Building.

Casey said she is happy the organization is open again and able to serve the community.

“It’s been a struggle for everyone,” Casey said. “We have to limit sizes of events and things, and we’ve had to get creative and think outside of the box. We’re slowly getting back there. It’s great to see regular faces and new faces all the time.”