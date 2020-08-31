September 1, 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 102,468 cases, 6,480 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:02 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers rose in the state of Michigan.

Berrien County reported 1,430 cases and 70 related deaths as of Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 382 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 557 cases and 14 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,277 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 246 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 357 recoveries, according the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 80 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 38 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 27 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and two cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 102,468 COVID-19 cases and 6,480 related deaths.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 102,468 cases, 6,480 deaths

