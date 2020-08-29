Polly Judd, of Dowagiac

May 24, 1934 — Aug. 25, 2020

Polly Ann Judd, 86, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Ascension Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac.

Polly was born May 24, 1934, in Britton, Michigan, to Elmer and Frances (Zeluff) Eberhardt.

On Dec. 20, 1952, she married Donald Lee Judd, son of Thomas and Lena Judd.

Polly enjoyed being very active in her community and took great pride in being a volunteer in her community including the Council on Aging, the Town and Country Garden Club, her involvement in her church, the First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac, as well as being an antlerette in the local Elks Club. Polly had great fun as a member of the musical comedy group, “The Misfits” and loved both tap and ball room dancing. Most of all, she loved her family, friends and her country. For everyone who knew her was aware, she was proud of her favorite color scheme of red, white and blue and deeply patriotic.

Polly will be forever deeply missed by her children, Julie (Scott) Robert and James Judd; her grandchildren, Melanie (Erik) Campbell, Zachery Presson, Damon Denesuk, James (Jessica) Judd, Ashley (Corey) Boudreau Andrew (Britt) Judd and Samantha Judd; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patricia (Rene) Diaz.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Judd; and her parents.

The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until time of celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, Pastor Christopher Momany officiating.

Burial to follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church, 326 Lowe St., Dowagiac, MI 49047. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.