August 29, 2020

Beverly Ann Horter, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 7:33 am Saturday, August 29, 2020

Sept. 15, 1936 — Aug. 23, 2020

Beverly Ann Horter, 83, of Cassopolis, died Sunday evening, Aug. 23, 2020, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 15, 1936, in Toledo, Ohio the youngest of four children of Harold and Orta Brown. She married Jacob Elard “Al” Horter Dec. 21, 1969, in South Bend. After more than 23 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 1994.

Beverly was the strongest woman her daughters had ever known. She was their heroine. Beverly was an amazing grandma, helping to raise all of her grandchildren with love and “that look.” She was steadfast in and drew strength from her faith. Beverly made everyone she met feel like the most important person ever. She liked “her strays,” human and animal. Beverly was her family’s north star, stubborn and beautiful.

Beverly will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by five daughters, Debra Horter (Greg McWilliams), of Vandalia, Shelly Stotler (Todd), of Mesick, Michigan, Keary Fletcher (Mike Walls), of Mishawaka, Indiana, Stephanie Cole (Greg), of Richmond, Kentucky, Linda Gilbert (Larry), of Schoolcraft, Michigan; 12 grandchildren, Gregory Reed, Christopher Reed (Misty), Brittanie Whalen, Timothy Whalen (Jessica), Gabrielle Kantz (Chris), Kory Smith (Jill), Dan Fletcher, Zackery Horter (Sydney Akers), Mercedes Cole, Kennedy Cole, Austin Cole, Tyson Horter; 21 great grandchildren, Gregory Reed, Noah Reed, Chloe Reed, Olivia Reed, Cohen Reed, Avery Reed, Cole Reed, Tripp Whalen, Riley Whalen, Bailey Goodison, Dayton Goodison, Brianna Goodison, Alexis Kantz, Colton Kantz, Grace Kantz, Gretchen Kantz, Jayson Smith, Lilly Smith, Lucas Fletcher, Zagan Horter, Max Horter; one great great grandchild on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Todd Horter, Kurt Horter; one great grandson, Aiden Reed; one sister, Patricia Warner; and two brothers, Robert Brown and Richard Brown.

Family and friends will gather from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway St., Cassopolis. There will be a brief service at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 202, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 24832 US Highway 12 in Edwardsburg. Beverly’s remains will be laid to rest beside her parents in Portage Central Cemetery in Portage, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Beverly be made to National Kidney Foundation of Michigan, 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

