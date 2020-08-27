Lakeland welcomes new oncology genetic counselor

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed oncology genetic counselor Samantha Witt.

Witt is seeing patients as part of the high-risk cancer program at Lakeland. Located within the Center for Outpatient Services at 3900 Hollywood Road in St. Joseph, the program will work closely with patients to help them understand genetic risks, learn strategies for cancer prevention, and diagnose cancer at an earlier stage when in it most treatable.

Witt holds a master’s degree in genetic counseling from Indiana State University. Prior to coming to Lakeland, she completed over 125 genetic counseling cases during clinical rotations at six different health systems with a focus in oncology, adult and prenatal care. Witt is a member of the National Society of Genetic Counselors.

“It is very exciting to be joining a team who is focused on both helping patients diagnosed with cancer, and providing patients identified at higher risk of developing cancer with the tools to try to reduce their risks,” Witt said. “I truly believe we are empowering our patients to make the best decisions for their health and that is what makes me so happy to be part of the high-risk cancer program at Lakeland.”

Genetic counseling services at Lakeland will initially support patients at high risk for developing breast cancer with a plan to expand to other types of cancer soon. For more information, call (269) 932-9337 or email highriskcancerclinic@lakelandhealth.org.