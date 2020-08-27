COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report additional COVID-19 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Thursday, Berrien and Cass counties each reported one new COVID-19 related death, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Servicees.

Berrien County reported 1,394 cases and 70 related deaths as of Thursday. Cass County reported 371 cases and 16 deaths.

Nearby Van Buren County reported 524 cases and 13 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 1,240 recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

Cass County has reported 216 recoveries, while Van Buren County has reported 303 recoveries, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.

At area nursing homes, the Chalet of Niles reported a cumulative 17 cases and two deaths among residents and 17 cases and zero deaths among staff. Also in Niles, West Woods of Niles has reported a cumulative 80 cases and 20 deaths among residents and 40 cases and zero deaths among staff.

In Cass County, the Cass County Medical Care Facility, located in Cassopolis, has reported a cumulative 36 cases and 10 deaths among residents and 26 cases and zero deaths among staff. The Timbers of Cass County, located in Dowagiac, has reported zero deaths and zero cases among residents and two cases among staff.

In total, Michigan has seen 99,958 COVID-19 cases and 6,440 related deaths.