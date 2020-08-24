August 24, 2020

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

By Staff Report

Published 8:51 am Monday, August 24, 2020

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — An Edwardsburg man has succumbed to his injuries following a Pokagon Township crash.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 7:35 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to investigate a one-vehicle personal injury crash on Barron Lake Road, south of Pokagon Highway in Pokagon Township.

Investigation shows that Aaron Marquardt, 27, of Edwardsburg, was traveling north on Barron Lake Road and went through the curve and lost control of the vehicle, colliding into a utility pole. After colliding into the pole, the vehicle went airborne and rolled multiple times. Marquardt was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

It is unknown if a seatbelt was worn by Marquardt, according to deputies. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Pokagon Tribal Police, SMCAS Ambulance, Pokagon Fire Department, Howard Township Fire Department, Med flight and AEP.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Edwardsburg man killed in Pokagon Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native named to Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40

News

Area clerks address absentee voting concerns

Business

Niles company fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Berrien County

Area colleges prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 concerns

Edwardsburg

History buff donates diorama of 1950s-era Main Street to Edwardsburg History Museum

News

Local resource center to host census event

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to prison on molestation charges

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine students given backpacks at nonprofit event

Dowagiac

DUS announces 12 candidates for vacant board of education seat

Berrien County

LMC’s nursing program now accepting applications twice a year

Cass County

County commissioners approve new appointments

Berrien County

DAR to present Blessing of the Graves in Three Oaks

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union donates to Little Bucks Bookmobile

Cass County

Harding’s Markets donates to Helping Hands of Cass County

Berrien County

Emergency order continues in place for agricultural worker testing

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host curbside luncheon for first responders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg woman celebrates 19th Amendment’s 100th aniversary

News

Niles skatepark to temporarily close due to fights, illegal activity, police say

Education

Competitive spirit drives Niles parathlete

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Area orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash