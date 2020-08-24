August 25, 2020

Bethel University announced its plans for spectators for the 2020-21 season. (Submitted photo)

Bethel announces attendance measures

By Submitted

Published 5:00 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – In an effort to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, Bethel Athletics has released its preventative measures for fan attendance at home events hosted by Bethel during the 2020-21 athletic calendar year.

All home events will be restricted to Bethel student-athletes’ families (up to 60 entries available), Bethel students (up to 130 entries available) and Bethel game day personnel (which includes game participants; up to 60 entries available).

In alignment with federal and state-mandated orders, no more than 250 people will be allowed entry. No visiting fans or parents or general admittance fans will be permitted at this time at any Bethel home event and will be turned away. Entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis, and ushers will guide attendees to seating areas.

All concession stands and ticket sales will be closed. Those allowed to attend events will not be charged for the entirety of the 2020-21 athletic year. No outside food or beverage will be allowed. Masks and social distancing will be required. Attendees not adhering to these guidelines will be asked to leave.

Bethel home events for the sports of soccer, volleyball, basketball, swimming, baseball, softball, and lacrosse will be streamed live on Bethel Sports Network at BUPilots.com/watch.

These measures are subject to change, officials said.  Fans can stay tuned to BUPilots.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @BUPilots for the latest news and information regarding Bethel Athletics’ COVID-19 updates, as well as for the latest information on each of Bethel University’s 30 intercollegiate athletic teams.

In addition, schools across the Crossroads League are adapting similar measures in regard to limiting fan attendance. Visit CrossroadsLeague.com for the latest information on the other nine conference schools’ policies and measures.

