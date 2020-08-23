August 23, 2020

Brennen Weaver and C.J. Taylor helped Buchanan finish second at the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday. (Leader file photo)

Daily Data: Sunday, Aug. 23

GOLF

Lakeview Invitational

At Battle Creek

Medalist

Katie Leinwand, Portage Northern – 79

Team scores

Mattawan 379, St. Joseph 382, Plainwell 382, Gull Lake 383, Battle Creek Lakeview 388, Portage Northern 399, Kalamazoo Christian 422, Lakewood 468, Niles 498

 

Individual Top 10

Katie Leinwand (PN) 79, Annie Betts (GL) 83, Ranae Jaeger (PL) 86, Teaghan Kelley (M) 86, Annabelle Minneman (BCL) 87, Alex Thurman (BCL) 89, Laurym Jerke (GL) 89, Collen Owens (M) 90, Morgan Guzzo (SJ) 93, Clare Berry (SJ) 94

 

Niles results

Maddie Lister 116, Taylor Young 122, Eva VanDyke 128, Maddie Brook 132, Baylee Davis 143

 

TENNIS

New Prairie Invitational

Buchanan results

Singles

Thomas Matuszewski (2-1) — vs. Lake Station 10-0, vs. Wheeler 10-5, vs. New Prairie 1-10; Rylen Baker (2-1) —vs. Lake Station 10-0, vs. New Prairie 7-10, vs. Wheeler 10-1; Colby Borgman (2-1) — vs. Lake Station 10-0, 7-10 vs. New Prairie, 10-1, vs. Wheeler

 

Doubles

Brennen Weaver-C.J. Taylor (1-2) — vs. Lake Station 7-10, vs. New Prairie 0-10, vs. Wheeler 10-9 (7-2); Cowen Strauss-Seth Bromley (0-3) — vs. Lake Station 3-10, vs. New Prairie 2-10, vs. Wheeler 3-10

