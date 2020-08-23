Daily Data: Sunday, Aug. 23
GOLF
Lakeview Invitational
At Battle Creek
Medalist
Katie Leinwand, Portage Northern – 79
Team scores
Mattawan 379, St. Joseph 382, Plainwell 382, Gull Lake 383, Battle Creek Lakeview 388, Portage Northern 399, Kalamazoo Christian 422, Lakewood 468, Niles 498
Individual Top 10
Katie Leinwand (PN) 79, Annie Betts (GL) 83, Ranae Jaeger (PL) 86, Teaghan Kelley (M) 86, Annabelle Minneman (BCL) 87, Alex Thurman (BCL) 89, Laurym Jerke (GL) 89, Collen Owens (M) 90, Morgan Guzzo (SJ) 93, Clare Berry (SJ) 94
Niles results
Maddie Lister 116, Taylor Young 122, Eva VanDyke 128, Maddie Brook 132, Baylee Davis 143
TENNIS
New Prairie Invitational
Buchanan results
Singles
Thomas Matuszewski (2-1) — vs. Lake Station 10-0, vs. Wheeler 10-5, vs. New Prairie 1-10; Rylen Baker (2-1) —vs. Lake Station 10-0, vs. New Prairie 7-10, vs. Wheeler 10-1; Colby Borgman (2-1) — vs. Lake Station 10-0, 7-10 vs. New Prairie, 10-1, vs. Wheeler
Doubles
Brennen Weaver-C.J. Taylor (1-2) — vs. Lake Station 7-10, vs. New Prairie 0-10, vs. Wheeler 10-9 (7-2); Cowen Strauss-Seth Bromley (0-3) — vs. Lake Station 3-10, vs. New Prairie 2-10, vs. Wheeler 3-10
