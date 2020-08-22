August 22, 2020

Niles cross country teams finish sixth at Viking Stampede

By Scott Novak

Published 12:03 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The 2020 cross country season kicked off with the annual Niles Viking Stampede, which was held at Dowagiac Middle School on Friday.

Due to Michigan High School Athletic Association and state of Michigan guidelines, Niles has had to move from its home course at Madeline Bertrand Park to Dowagiac due to a lack of space for social distancing while running.

The stampede also had to trim the field to six teams to meet the MHSAA mandate of only 70 runners per race. Spectators were also not allowed to attend the race.

“It was tough not having spectators at the meet,” said Niles girls coach Jami Roden. “It was a very strange feeling and hard on the girls to not have their parents there. Hopefully upcoming meets will allow spectators.”

Niles finished sixth in both the boys and girls races.

Battle Creek Harper Creek won the boys title, while Marshall won the girls championship. Plainwell was the runner-up in the boys event and Harper Creek in the girls.

Lakeshore’s Race Bettich was the individual champion in the boys race with a time of 17:17. Eli Veen of Plainwell was second with a 17:33, and Josh Mauer of Harper Creek third with a 17:48.

The Vikings’ top finisher was Aiden Kruger, who was 23rd with a time of 21:47.

In the girls race, Madison Berning of Harper Creek took first with a time of 21:05. Hannah Richmond of Paw Paw was the runner-up with a time of 21:06, while Emily Peters of Lakeshore was third with a 21:19.

The top Niles finisher was Cassandra Shortman, who finished 15th with a time of 24:11.

Complete results are available in Daily Data at leaderpub.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native named to Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40

News

Area clerks address absentee voting concerns

Business

Niles company fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Berrien County

Area colleges prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 concerns

Edwardsburg

History buff donates diorama of 1950s-era Main Street to Edwardsburg History Museum

News

Local resource center to host census event

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to prison on molestation charges

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine students given backpacks at nonprofit event

Dowagiac

DUS announces 12 candidates for vacant board of education seat

Berrien County

LMC’s nursing program now accepting applications twice a year

Cass County

County commissioners approve new appointments

Berrien County

DAR to present Blessing of the Graves in Three Oaks

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union donates to Little Bucks Bookmobile

Cass County

Harding’s Markets donates to Helping Hands of Cass County

Berrien County

Emergency order continues in place for agricultural worker testing

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host curbside luncheon for first responders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg woman celebrates 19th Amendment’s 100th aniversary

News

Niles skatepark to temporarily close due to fights, illegal activity, police say

Education

Competitive spirit drives Niles parathlete

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Area orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar