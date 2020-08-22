Gladys Shroyer, of Niles

May 30, 1930 — Aug. 17, 2020

Gladys Mae Shroyer, 90, of Niles, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Gladys was born on May 30, 1930, in Winamac, Indiana, to the late Garry and Jeanette (Deardoff) Kasten.

After graduating high school, she worked as an activities director for a nursing home. She was one of 20 founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Gladys was happily married to Elmer Shroyer until his passing in 2004.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Lonnie D. Shroyer; and daughter, Lori Jean Shroyer; brother, Gary Kasten and his wife, Berniece; and brother-in-laws, Roger Dodrill and Roe Claussen

Gladys will be missed by her children, Larry (Marlene) Shroyer, of Niles, Linda (Tony) Jansen, of Niles, Lila (Clyde) Fortune, of Galien, and Lisa Joy Shroyer, of Niles; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Dodrill, Shirley Claussen and Damon “Butch” (Jill) Kasten.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Gladys’ honor may do so to The Alzheimer’s Association or to The National Kidney Foundation.

The family will be hosting a celebration of her life at a later date. Gladys will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

