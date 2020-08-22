August 22, 2020

Gladys Shroyer, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 7:33 am Saturday, August 22, 2020

May 30, 1930 — Aug. 17, 2020

Gladys Mae Shroyer, 90, of Niles, passed away at home on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Gladys was born on May 30, 1930, in Winamac, Indiana, to the late Garry and Jeanette (Deardoff) Kasten.

After graduating high school, she worked as an activities director for a nursing home. She was one of 20 founding members of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Gladys was happily married to Elmer Shroyer until his passing in 2004.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Lonnie D. Shroyer; and daughter, Lori Jean Shroyer; brother, Gary Kasten and his wife, Berniece; and brother-in-laws, Roger Dodrill and Roe Claussen

Gladys will be missed by her children, Larry (Marlene) Shroyer, of Niles, Linda (Tony) Jansen, of Niles, Lila (Clyde) Fortune, of Galien, and Lisa Joy Shroyer, of Niles; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Dodrill, Shirley Claussen and Damon “Butch” (Jill) Kasten.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Gladys’ honor may do so to The Alzheimer’s Association or to The National Kidney Foundation.

The family will be hosting a celebration of her life at a later date. Gladys will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memories, condolences and photos may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Cassopolis brothers say they are lucky to be alive following electrocution

Dowagiac

Dowagiac native named to Moody on the Market’s 40 Under 40

News

Area clerks address absentee voting concerns

Business

Niles company fined for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Berrien County

Area colleges prepare for fall semester amid COVID-19 concerns

Edwardsburg

History buff donates diorama of 1950s-era Main Street to Edwardsburg History Museum

News

Local resource center to host census event

Cass County

Niles man sentenced to prison on molestation charges

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine students given backpacks at nonprofit event

Dowagiac

DUS announces 12 candidates for vacant board of education seat

Berrien County

LMC’s nursing program now accepting applications twice a year

Cass County

County commissioners approve new appointments

Berrien County

DAR to present Blessing of the Graves in Three Oaks

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union donates to Little Bucks Bookmobile

Cass County

Harding’s Markets donates to Helping Hands of Cass County

Berrien County

Emergency order continues in place for agricultural worker testing

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host curbside luncheon for first responders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg woman celebrates 19th Amendment’s 100th aniversary

News

Niles skatepark to temporarily close due to fights, illegal activity, police say

Education

Competitive spirit drives Niles parathlete

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Area orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar