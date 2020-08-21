August 21, 2020

LMC’s nursing program now accepting applications twice a year

By Submitted

Published 8:31 am Friday, August 21, 2020

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College’s associate in applied science nursing program is now accepting applications for admission twice a year.

The competitive RN program, which celebrated its 50th anniversary during the 2019-2020 academic year, is currently accepting applications for the spring 2021 semester, which begins in January. The deadline to apply for the new spring entry start is Sept. 12.

“Adding a second entry point allows us to serve more students because more students will be accepted into the program,” said LMC Nursing Program Chair Dana Jenkins. “When we had a once-a-year application, we could accept 88 students for the academic year. Now, we are accepting 48 students twice a year to increase that number to 96 students.”

In addition to serving more students, Jenkins said that the second application window would provide more flexibility for students whose academic plans may change or are interrupted.

“The program is now more accessible,” Jenkins said. “It gives students one more option to enter the program when they are ready. In terms of student success, if they need to step out of the program for any reason, it is now easier for them to step right back in without waiting an entire academic year.”

Applications for the program are due every May 12 for the Fall semester and Sept. 12 for the spring.

Prospective students interested in nursing should first apply to LMC and speak with an advisor. There are special admission requirements, including prerequisite courses in math, biology, and chemistry, to be accepted into LMC’s nursing program. Acceptance into this program is competitive, and students are required to pass a criminal background check and drug screen, officials said.

To learn more, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/nursing, call the health sciences office at (269) 927-8768, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/advising or call the academic advising office at (269) 927-8128.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

DUS announces 12 candidates for vacant board of education seat

Berrien County

LMC’s nursing program now accepting applications twice a year

Cass County

County commissioners approve new appointments

Berrien County

DAR to present Blessing of the Graves in Three Oaks

Buchanan

Honor Credit Union donates to Little Bucks Bookmobile

Cass County

Harding’s Markets donates to Helping Hands of Cass County

Berrien County

Emergency order continues in place for agricultural worker testing

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host curbside luncheon for first responders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg woman celebrates 19th Amendment’s 100th aniversary

News

Niles skatepark to temporarily close due to fights, illegal activity, police say

Education

Competitive spirit drives Niles parathlete

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Area orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar

Cass County

U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

Berrien County

Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Cass County

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools approves five-year strategic plan

Berrien County

60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair hosts limited, closed showcases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

New Niles township lieutenant police report at board of trustees meeting

News

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Monday evening fire

News

HDS Investments partner facing three felony charges