August 20, 2020

The MHSAA Thursday announced that competition for volleyball, boys soccer, swimming and diving may not yet begin. Teams will still be allowed to practice outdoors. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

No volleyball, soccer and swimming for area teams

By Scott Novak

Published 4:15 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020

DOWAGIAC — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced that its representative council has voted to allow the start of competition in volleyball, boys soccer, swimming and diving for two regions in northern Michigan and the upper peninsula Thursday afternoon.

The rest of the state, including southwest Michigan, can continue practicing outdoors until the governor’s office opens up the remaining six regions to use indoor facilities and changes physical distancing requirements.

“Our council has made clear it is ready to offer students these opportunities, pending approval from Gov. [Gretchen] Whitmer that we may do so,” said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl. “We have been told that within a week, future guidance will address athletic issues that exist in current executive orders. We are awaiting that guidance. The MHSAA and representative council are committed to following all current and future executive orders and safety precautions. However, we need more answers before we can give all of our member schools the go-ahead to play each other again, and the majority of our schools are in regions that are not yet allowed to take part in volleyball, soccer and swim.”

Currently, in Regions 6 and 8, the state allows a total of 250 people, or 25 percent of a facility’s capacity, whichever is smaller, for indoor events. Up to 500 people, or 25 percent capacity, is currently allowed in those two regions for outdoor events.

Edwardsburg Athletic Director Kevin Dean is looking at the bright side of Thursday’s announcement.

“While it is disappointing that we didn’t get clearance to start soccer games and start using gym for volleyball, the fact that the season wasn’t totally canceled is a positive,” he said. “Hopefully, the governor will give us the OK for these competitions soon so that we can still play a majority of the schedule as it is. Our teams will continue to take all the necessary precautions as they practice so that we are ready to go when we get approval.”

Niles volleyball coach Jenny Nate and soccer coach Abel Fonseca also took the high road and are glad that the entire season was not moved to the spring.

The Viking volleyball team has been approved by the MHSAA to play a match at South Bend St. Joseph on Thursday.

“My phone is hot in my hand as we speak,” Nate said about reaching out to her coaching contacts seeking potential matches. “I am excited. I did an immediate Zoom call and Google Hangout with my team. The girls are excited. We are excited to be alive still. We are excited to be practicing, and if there is a way for me to find competition, believe me, we are going to find competition.”

For Fonseca, the news comes just two days before his season-opening VanDenBerg Invitational. He, like Nate, wants to focus on the positive.

“It is what it is, and we will go with it,” he said. “It is better than having it moved to a spring season. It is better than being two days away from starting our season and then having the whole season canceled. So, we are still alive. We still have tons of games to play this season, so we are going to take it day by day.”

Fonseca had already started thinking about the challenges of having both boys and girls soccer in the spring since he coaches both teams. He was looking for Niles Athletic Director Jeff Upton to schedule what amounts to doubleheaders, similar to how boys and girls basketball teams play games in the winter.

“I do not know if it would work, or even if the MHSAA would want it,” Upton said.

Upton felt like soccer would get the “green light” today, but volleyball was going to be difficult to get started since gyms are still closed under state guidelines.

Of even more concern was talk that started circulating Thursday morning.

“The rumor this morning out there was they were all getting shut down,” he said. “It is good news, but soccer being an outdoor sport, really thought it was going to be playing.”

The MHSAA also announced that football teams and spring sports teams would be allowed up to 16 contact days to be used for voluntary practices among students from the same school only.

Football can schedule those days between Aug. 24 and Oct. 31. Spring sports can schedule their contact days between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31. Those sports may also conduct skill work with coaches and four players starting Nov. 1 until the first day of official spring sports practice.

Coaches may also work with unlimited numbers of players for general conditioning during that time, according to the MHSAA.

More information will be forthcoming from the MHSAA on spring football.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Harding’s Markets donates to Helping Hands of Cass County

Berrien County

Emergency order continues in place for agricultural worker testing

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host curbside luncheon for first responders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg woman celebrates 19th Amendment’s 100th aniversary

News

Niles skatepark to temporarily close due to fights, illegal activity, police say

Education

Competitive spirit drives Niles parathlete

Berrien County

Niles volunteer works in city, county to feed those in need

Buchanan

Area orchard owner looks forward to apple season

Breaking News

Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

Dowagiac

SMC adjusts academic calendar

Cass County

U.S. 12 closed due to car crash

Berrien County

Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Cass County

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools approves five-year strategic plan

Berrien County

60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair hosts limited, closed showcases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

New Niles township lieutenant police report at board of trustees meeting

News

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Monday evening fire

News

HDS Investments partner facing three felony charges

Dowagiac

DUS to hold public interviews for vacant board seat

Business

Underwood Shoes to close after 70 years in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Niles man sustains minor injuries in hit and run crash

Cass County

Cass, Van Buren counties aim to curb spread of COVID-19

News

Fire contained at Niles home