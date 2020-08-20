Daily Data: Friday, Aug. 21
TENNIS
BUCHANAN 6, THREE RIVERS 2
At Three Rivers
Singles
- Thomas Matuszewski (BU) d. Brady Mennard 6-1, 7-6(3); 2. Rylen Baker (BU) d. Gio Giolosa 6-0, 6-0; 3. Colby Borgman (BU) d. Jaxson Gilleylen 6-0, 7-5; 4. Buchanan wins by default
Doubles
- Brennen Weaver-C.J. Taylor (BU) d. Kayden Stratton-Jack Miller 6-4, 6-2; 2. Brenden Marchand-Landon Grubbs (TR) d. Seth Bromley-Cowen Straus 6-2, 6-2; 3. Alex Bryant-Josh Moore (TR) d. William Goodrich-Jacob Tews 6-4, 7-6(5); 4. Buchanan wins by default
Varsity records: Buchanan 1-0, Three Rivers 0-1
Niles Quad Tournament
At Niles
Team scores
Edwardsburg 32, Berrien Springs 22, Niles 14, New Buffalo/Bridgman 12
Flight Champions
Singles
1. Harrison Smith (E) d. Chase Lotsbaich (N) 4-1, 3-5, 10-8; 2. Noah Taulbee (ED) d. Payton Anderson (BS) 4-0, 4-0; 3. Isaac Merrill (ED) d. Yeonwoo Seo (BS) 4-0, 4-0; 4. Ethan Emenacker (ED) d. Erik Blake (BS) 4-1, 4-0
Doubles
1. Noah Layher-Trace Miliken (ED) d. Sam Knight-Huck Coffee (N) 1-4, 5-4, 13-11; 2. P.J. Albright-Tommy Oppman (ED) d. Brandon Tripp-Jeremy Kwon (BS) 4-2, 5-4 (10-6); 3. Aden Hurd-Elliott Smith (ED) d. Ben Cook-Jack Elliott (BS) 4-2, 4-1; 4. Nathan Hayes-Hudson Habertand (ED) d. Nate Glessner-Xavier Haack (BS) 4-1, 4-0
BRANDYWINE 5, SOUTH HAVEN 3
At Niles
Singles
1. Jacob Fox (BW) d. Tyler Ferrell 6-4, 6-3; 2. Garrett Smith (SH) d. Connor Tittle 6-4, 6-0; 3. Kalen O’Sullivan (SH) d. Micah Gamble 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7); 4. Corbin Gamble (BW) wins by default
Default
Doubles
1. Caleb Byrd-Josh Sachman (BW) d. Linus Resek- Ethan Cole 6-2, 6-2; 3. Carson Knapp-Gabe Gouin (BW) d. Alex Patel-Jina Patel 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; 3. Lars Larson-Danny Riston (SH) d. Matt Veach-Bode Bosch 4-6, 5-7, 10-6; 4. Brody Prenkert-Ragjit Gojra (BW) d. Jacob Hinkle-Eli Morrison 6-4, 6-0
Varsity records: South Haven 0-1, 0-1 BCS; Brandywine 1-0, 1-0 BCS
GOLF
EDWARDSBURG 212, NILES 233
At Orchard Hills Country Club
Medalist
Shelby Hardin, Autumn Sawyer, Edwardsburg – 51
Edwardsburg 212
Hardin 51, Sawyer 51, Channing Green 53, Chelsea Ziesmer 57, Chloe Baker 58, Libby Hunsberger 64, Samantha Stewart 70, Macy Andress 76, Katie Welsch 79
NILES 233
Taylor Young 52, Maddie Lister 54, Maddy Brook 59, Eva VanDyke 68, Emily Hoover 70, Ashton Brook 73, Alexis Rauch 78, Savannah Marinelli 78
