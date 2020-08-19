August 19, 2020

William E. “Bill” Swisher Jr., of Eau Claire

By Submitted

Published 9:22 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

William E. “Bill” Swisher Jr., 69, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at River Ridge Manor in Niles.

William E.
‘Bill’ Swisher

A celebration of life service will be hosted graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Lonny Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Lawton. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Bill was born Oct. 4, 1950, to William E. and Gilberta (Wilson) Swisher, Sr. in South Haven. Bill was a citizen of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. He attended Dowagiac High School and Southwestern Michigan College. Bill enjoyed sports and was an avid Notre Dame fan. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Bill is survived by his children, Ann Rogers, Christina Walton, David Halquist, Allan Halquist and Alice McBurnett; siblings, Chet Swisher, Karen (David) Councilman and Dennis Swisher. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Venus Swisher; and siblings, Ramona Duff and Marylynn Yeager.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Three Lake Michigan College students named 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars

Cass County

Man arrested following Howard Township traffic stop

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools approves five-year strategic plan

Berrien County

60 grams of cocaine seized in Berrien County drug bust

Berrien County

Berrien County Youth Fair hosts limited, closed showcases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

News

New Niles township lieutenant police report at board of trustees meeting

News

UPDATE: No injuries reported in Monday evening fire

News

HDS Investments partner facing three felony charges

Dowagiac

DUS to hold public interviews for vacant board seat

Business

Underwood Shoes to close after 70 years in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

Niles man sustains minor injuries in hit and run crash

Cass County

Cass, Van Buren counties aim to curb spread of COVID-19

News

Fire contained at Niles home

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced on robbery charges

Cass County

Jefferson Township search leads to arrest

Business

Wonderland Cinema owners hope to reopen soon

Berrien County

Registration now open for Lory’s Place run, walk, ride

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid

Berrien County

United Way invites southwest Michigan to take a 21-day equity challenge

Dowagiac

Man arrested on drug charges in Jefferson Township

Dowagiac

Dowagiac family creates hand-crocheted hand sanitizer holders

Buchanan

Buchanan Community Schools welcomes new superintendent amidst reopening plans

Cass County

CFCN celebrates National Health Center Week

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident installs Little Free Library on Big Twin Lake