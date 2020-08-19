Niles woman killed in US-12 crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A Niles woman was killed in a crash on US-12 just outside of Niles Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal traffic crash on US-12 at the M-60 interchange in Milton Township around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation of the crash showed that a vehicle driven by Patricia McIntyre, 90, of Niles, attempted to make a left turn onto US-12 and into the path of an eastbound vehicle. The second vehicle, driven by Cody Cummings, 23, of Benton Harbor, struck McIntyre’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Both vehicles were disabled.

Cummings’ vehicle started on fire at the time of the crash and was extinguished by other drivers. Cummings and his passengers, children aged 5 and 7, were helped from their vehicle by the other drivers. Cummings and his passengers were all transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

McIntyre was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, according to deputies.

Assisting on the scene were the Michigan State Police, SMACS Ambulance, Edwardsburg Ambulance, MDOT and Niles Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.