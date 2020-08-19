LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election

Vote absentee for the Nov. 3 election and don’t use the mail! If you get a ballot in the mail, return it to your township or city clerk in person as soon as possible. You can find your clerk’s contact info on michigan.gov/vote.

If you don’t get a ballot in the mail by Sept. 30, call your clerk and request an appointment to vote absentee in their office. This is the only way to ensure your vote counts.

Cathy LaPointe

Cassopolis