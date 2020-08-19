August 19, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get to know Amy East

By Submitted

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The majority (about 70 percent) of registered voters in Michigan’s 59th House District (covers all of St. Joseph County and most of Cass County) decided not to vote in the primary election on Aug. 4.  The majority of those who did cast a Republican ballot (67 percent) did not support Steve Carra, the winner of the primary. If you are in either of those majority groups, I invite you to get to know Amy East.

If you want to be represented by someone whose family has been your neighbor for generations and lives here because it’s home, get to know Amy East.

If you want to support our frontline workers in health, safety, agriculture and education, get to know Amy East.

If you are ready to see genuine consensus building in our political arena and want someone who truly listens, get to know Amy East.

If you want to see a lower tax burden on the middle class and the poor, get to know Amy East.

If you are ready to find real solutions to help our farm community, get to know Amy East.

If you want to support policies that will help the disenfranchised, get to know Amy East.

If you want to protect the elderly and health compromised from the ravages of the coronavirus, get to know Amy East.

If you want our children to receive a robust public education, get to know Amy East.

Amy is running as a Democrat to serve residents of the 59th district.  You have more in common with her than you think. Get to know more about her on Facebook, Twitter and her website.  Send her an email or visit the Democratic office in Three Rivers, Cassopolis or Dowagiac. 

Get to know Amy East, and you will see why she deserves your vote for state representative on Nov. 3.

Carol Higgins

Mendon Township

