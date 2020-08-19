James “Jimmy” Cullom, of Berrien Springs
James “Jimmy” Cullom, 78, of Berrien Springs, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Jimmy’s family will be remembering him privately. Condolences, photos and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.
