Niles man sustains minor injuries in hit and run crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A Niles man sustained minor injuries in a Milton Township crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that around 2:51 p.m. Monday evening his office was called to investigate a hit and run crash near the intersection of US-12 and Fir Road in Milton Township.

Investigation showed that the driver, Kenneth Mcninnis, 68, of Niles, and passenger, Erica Martin, 59, of Niles, were westbound on US-12 when they were rear ended by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle continued westbound on US-12.

Martin was transported by SMCAS Ambulance to Lakeland Niles for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Seat belts were worn, and alcohol and drugs are not a factor in this crash, according to deputies.

Assisting in this crash was Michigan State Police and SMCAS Ambulance.