LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The decision of the MHSAA for 2020

It’s unfortunate that the Michigan High School Athletic Association has become the lightning rod for anger following its announcement that it will move the 2020 fall football season to spring 2021.

Since last week’s decision I have made the following observations:

1. The MHSAA is receiving undue criticism when the real culprit has been America’s failure to contain the coronavirus; 2. Critics seem to gloss over the fact that the word “delay” does not mean “cancel”; 3. Anger directed at the MHSAA is strongly correlated with how one voted in the 2016 presidential election; 4. Critics have focused on low COVID-19 fatality rates and have shown zero interest on the percentage of those who may never entirely recover from the virus.

Bottom line: America should have suffocated the virus months ago. Why is the pandemic getting worse instead? Who is responsible?

Accepting delayed gratification is an adult response.

Let’s be honest. Those who voted for the incompetent charlatan four years ago are immediately drawn to protecting themselves, not the kids.

Wayne Falda

Edwardsburg