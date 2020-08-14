August 14, 2020

Marion Magnolia Farms opens in Cassopolis

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:05 am Friday, August 14, 2020

CASSOPOLIS — When Niles native and Dowagiac resident Brittany File was in college, she fell in love with home renovation shows she watched on HGTV. It did not take long until she began to envision herself transforming a space by putting elbow grease into painting walls, building out bars and picking the perfect lighting.

“It became kind of a pipe dream for me,” File said. “I’ve always wanted to do it.”

As she stood inside of a 200-year-old dairy barn in Cassopolis, File said her dream is coming true.

File, 28, recently opened Marion Magnolia Farms at 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis. She and her husband, Nicholas, spent more than a year renovating the property’s 1800s-era barn into a glamourous, farm-style event space.

“When we first bought this place, it was dilapidated and overrun with rodents, but sometimes you can just see the inner beauty in old, historic buildings like this,” File said, resting against the space’s newly built and installed bar area. “When I saw this space, I just knew that we could transform it into something totally different, while still keeping some of the old elements to it.”

In a space where cows once resided and farm tools hung on the walls, File has hung dangling crystal chandeliers and decorated with vintage couches. She said she believes the space will prove to have an elegant, rustic charm for any event to be hosted there, from weddings to graduation parties and beyond.

Despite her excitement and hope for her event space, File said she had faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has slowed construction and deliveries, and caused many events to be canceled. Still determined to get her business out there despite the pandemic, File planted thousands of sunflowers in Marion Magnolia Farms’ fields and invited the public and local photographers to view them and take photos.

“We want people to be drawn here. We want people to be active in the community,” File said. “We’ve already had a lot of people come out to say, ‘thank you for letting use your property.’”

The sunflowers are just one-way File hopes Marion Magnolia Farms can be a part of the community. She also plans to support local businesses as much as possible when hosting events by recommending and using local bakers, photographers, florists and other rental or service providers as much as possible.

“We are really trying to reach out to the community,” File said. “I think being one of the first barn venues in this area makes it even more special that we are able to do these kinds of things in Cass. We are trying to bring in more business here in Cass. We hope that by doing this venue and opening it up to the public, we can jumpstart some other things here in town as well.”

Currently, Marion Magnolia Farms has its first wedding scheduled for next year. Until then, File said she is excited to continue renovating the space, adding finishing touches and watching her HGTV dream come to fruition.

She also encouraged Cassopolis and Cass County residents to visit the farm to view the antique barn and take photos in her sprawling sunflower field — she expects the flowers to bloom for about two more weeks.

“When people drive by, I hope they think, ‘Wow, what a cool, new place in the small town of Cass and what a transformation,’” File said. “I’m hoping people will use this venue for all kinds of diverse things.”

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Marion Magnolia Farms opens in Cassopolis

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools prepare for back-to-school

Education

Niles nonprofit makerspace recipient of AEP grant to fund offering

Cass County

Cass County Fair Swine Show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair Sheep Show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair Horse Show results

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools plan for in person instruction

Dowagiac

Sanitary sewer overflow

Education

First Backpacks for Good event serves more than 600 students

News

Indeck Niles Energy Center construction continues on schedule

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools families asked to choose back-to-school option

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 goat show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 dog show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 Dairy Show Results

Berrien County

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Friday

Buchanan

Boy Scouts continue service, merits despite COVID-19 challenges

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 dairy feeder steer results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 rabbit show results

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band announces COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program

Buchanan

Special board meeting addressed questions about special education, tweaks in plan for Buchanan Community Schools

Buchanan

Buchanan City Commission considers retail marijuana tax

Cass County

Absentee ballots key to strong voter turnout for Cass County primary election

News

Community Development Block Grant, DART upgrades, proposed well protections discussed

Dowagiac

Dowagiac filmmaker looking for investors for latest project