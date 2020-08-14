August 14, 2020

CFCN celebrates National Health Center Week

By Submitted

Published 4:02 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — For more than 50 years, Community Health Centers have delivered comprehensive, high-quality primary health care to people regardless of their ability to pay. The program has grown from just two clinics in rural Mississippi in 1965 to nearly 1,400 health centers, operating approximately 13,000 delivery sites across America and serving almost 30,000 people.

Cassopolis Family Clinic Network leaders said they are proud to be included in this network of health centers, with four clinic sites: Cassopolis Family Clinic, Ranger Wellness Center, Niles Community Health Center and Niles Community Health Center Dental. CFCN serves nearly 13,000 people in Cass and southwest Berrien Counties.

To celebrate National Health Center Week, CFCN announced the opening of its Substance Use Treatment Program at Niles Community Health Center.

Part of an integrated behavioral health service, people living with addiction can receive help to recover from this chronic disease.

Behavioral health providers work closely with CFCN’s medical doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide care for the whole person.

“The Substance Use Treatment Program and behavioral health services unit was dedicated in a small ceremony Aug. 11, honoring Judge. Susan L. Dobrich,” said Mary Geegan Middleton, chief executive officer of CFCN. “In honor of Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich, Cass County Courts, whose advocacy for increased access to behavioral health services upstream was the inspiration for Niles Community Health Center behavioral health.”

NCHC is owned and operated by CFCN, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center. CFCN provides primary care, behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, dental, pharmacy and healthcare enrollment assistance services.

Print Article

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

CFCN celebrates National Health Center Week

Dowagiac

Dowagiac resident installs Little Free Library on Big Twin Lake

Education

Niles Community School board approves return to school plan

Edwardsburg

Starboard Choice Marine donates boat to Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg PD

Business

Medical cannabis dispensary continues renovations of old Billiard Garden

Business

Marion Magnolia Farms opens in Cassopolis

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools prepare for back-to-school

Education

Niles nonprofit makerspace recipient of AEP grant to fund offering

Cass County

Cass County Fair Swine Show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair Sheep Show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair Horse Show results

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools plan for in person instruction

Dowagiac

Sanitary sewer overflow

Education

First Backpacks for Good event serves more than 600 students

News

Indeck Niles Energy Center construction continues on schedule

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools families asked to choose back-to-school option

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 goat show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 dog show results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 Dairy Show Results

Berrien County

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Friday

Buchanan

Boy Scouts continue service, merits despite COVID-19 challenges

Cass County

Cass County Fair 2020 dairy feeder steer results

Cass County

Cass County Fair 4-H 2020 rabbit show results

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band announces COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Program