CFCN celebrates National Health Center Week

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — For more than 50 years, Community Health Centers have delivered comprehensive, high-quality primary health care to people regardless of their ability to pay. The program has grown from just two clinics in rural Mississippi in 1965 to nearly 1,400 health centers, operating approximately 13,000 delivery sites across America and serving almost 30,000 people.

Cassopolis Family Clinic Network leaders said they are proud to be included in this network of health centers, with four clinic sites: Cassopolis Family Clinic, Ranger Wellness Center, Niles Community Health Center and Niles Community Health Center Dental. CFCN serves nearly 13,000 people in Cass and southwest Berrien Counties.

To celebrate National Health Center Week, CFCN announced the opening of its Substance Use Treatment Program at Niles Community Health Center.

Part of an integrated behavioral health service, people living with addiction can receive help to recover from this chronic disease.

Behavioral health providers work closely with CFCN’s medical doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide care for the whole person.

“The Substance Use Treatment Program and behavioral health services unit was dedicated in a small ceremony Aug. 11, honoring Judge. Susan L. Dobrich,” said Mary Geegan Middleton, chief executive officer of CFCN. “In honor of Chief Judge Susan L. Dobrich, Cass County Courts, whose advocacy for increased access to behavioral health services upstream was the inspiration for Niles Community Health Center behavioral health.”

NCHC is owned and operated by CFCN, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center. CFCN provides primary care, behavioral health, obstetrics and gynecology, dental, pharmacy and healthcare enrollment assistance services.