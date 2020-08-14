August 14, 2020

Cass County Fair Sheep Show results

By Submitted

Published 9:09 am Friday, August 14, 2020

Senior

  • Sixth Place — AJ Harris
  • Seventh Place — Fisher Mosher
  • Eighth Place — Paige Swearinger

 

Junior

  • First Place — Jackson Whitmer
  • Second Place — Azariah Brennaman
  • Third Place — Faith Tharp
  • Fourth Place — Kaden Sparks
  • Fifth Place — Isaac Walker
  • Sixth Place — Louisa Peterson

 

Beginning

  • First Place — Chase Johnson
  • Second Place — Colt Whitmer
  • Third Place — Masan Pike
  • Fourth Place — Isaiah Walker
  • Fifth Place — Olivia Hayden
  • Sixth Place — Parker Wiggins
  • Seventh Place — Isabelle Sullivan
  • GRAND CHAMPION SHEEP SHOWMAN
  • Grand Champion Showman — Emily Luthringer
  • Reserve Grand Champion Showman — Jena Bradley

 

Market Classes

Market Wether Show

Class 1          

  • First Place — Emily Luthringer
  • Second Place — Jena Bradley
  • Third Place — Emma Rauch
  • Fourth Place — Mallory Dohm
  • Fifth Place — Brianna Stockwell
  • Sixth Place — Lexus Watsun
  • Seventh — Julia Sheets
  • Eighth — Christopher Moser
  • Ninth — Elizabeth Tharp

 

Intermediate

  • First Place — Katherine Gregory
  • Second Place — Kyla Sparks
  • Third Place — Layla True
  • Fourth Place — Ella Boulanger
  • Fifth Place — Riley H

 

AOB

First Place — Chase Johnson

Second Place — Riley Harris

Third Place — Jackson Whitmer

 

Class 2, White Face Cross

First Place — Emma Rauch

Second Place — Isaiah Walker

Third Place — Isaac Walker

Fourth Place — Faith Tharp

Fifth Place — Elizabeth Tharp

 

Class 3

Crossbred

First Place — Jena Bradley

Second Place — Mallory Dohm

Third Place — Mallory Dohm

Fourth Place — Ella Boulanger

Fifth Place — Brianna Stockwell

Sixth Place — Azariah Brenneman

Seventh Place — AJ Harris

Eighth Place — Christopher Mosher

 

Class 4

Hampshire

First Place — Emily Luthringer

Second Place — Lexus Watson

Third Place — Layla True

Fourth Place — Olivia Hayden

Fifth Place — Azariah Brenneman

 

Class 5

Natural

First Place — Katherine Gregory

Second Place — Louisa Peterson

Third Place — AJ Harris

Fourth Place — Paige Swearinger

Fifth Place — Colt Whitmer

Champion Wether — Katherine Gregory

Reserve Champion Wether — Jena Bradley

Market Ewe Show

 

Class 6

Crossbred

First Place — Kaden Sparks

Second Place — Kyla Sparks

Third Place — Ella Boulanger

Fourth Place — Julia Sheets

Fifth Place — Parker Wiggins

Sixth Place — Fisher Mosher

 

Class 7

Hampshire

First Place — Jena Bradley

Second Place — Emily Luthringer

Third Place — Brianna Stockwell

Fourth Place — Mason Pike

Fifth Place — Isaac Walker

Sixth Place — Paige Swearinger

 

Class 8

Suffolk

First Place — Isaiah Walker

Second Place — Riley Harris

Third Place — Isabelle Sullivan

Fourth Place — Jackson Whitmer

Champion Ewe — Jena Bradley

Reserve Champion Ewe — Kaden Sparks

 

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Lambs

Grand Champion Overall Lamb — Jena Bradley

Reserve Grand Champion Overall Lamb — Katherine Gregory

 

