August 13, 2020

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Friday

By Submitted

Published 10:27 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

LANSING — Throughout the remainder of August and the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to celebrate safely and make smart driving decisions.

During a three-week period, Aug. 4 through Sept. 7, there will be increased enforcement and additional messaging about the dangers of driving impaired on the roads.

“The aim is to drastically reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” said Michael L. Prince, Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning director.  “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the final days of summer. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and is always unacceptable.”

Officers will be on the lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol throughout the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement period. In Michigan, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher, although motorists can be arrested at any BAC level if an officer believes they are impaired. Michigan has what is commonly referred to as a zero-tolerance drugged driving law.

During last year’s Labor Day holiday, there were 10 fatalities, with three fatalities involving alcohol.

On average, a driving under the influence charge can result in $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs, etc.

To increase awareness and encourage safe and sober driving there will be a paid media campaign, including a video titled “Toe Tags” that focuses on the tragic results of drugged driving.  The video can be found at  youtube.com/ohsp.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is supported with federal traffic safety funds provided by the United States Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and coordinated by the OHSP.

