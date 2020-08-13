Cass County Fair 2020 dog show results
Agility
Advanced Agility – All age groups
- First Place — Zoe Pegura
- Second Place — Mary Tharp
Intermediate
- First Place — Daniel Doyle
- Second Place — Daniel Doyle
- Third Place — Cade Tyrakowski
Beginning
- First Place — Layla True
- Second Place — Camryn Tyrakowski
- Third Place — Daniel Doyle
Grand Champion Agility — Zoe Pegura
Reserve Grand Champion Agility — Mary Tharp
Rally
Intermediate
- First Place — Zoe Pegura
- Second Place — Daniel Doyle
Novice B
- First Place — Daniel Doyle
- Second Place — Mary Tharp
- Third Place — Camryn Tyrakowski
Novice A
- First Place — Daniel Doyle
- Second Place — Layla True
Grand Champion Overall Rally — Zoe Pegura
Reserve Grand Champion Overall Rally — Daniel Doyle
Obedience
Sub Novice
- First Place — Daniel Doyle
- Second Place — Layla True
- Third Place — Cade Tyrakowski
- Fourth Place — Camryn Tyrakowski
Novice
- First Place — Daniel Doyle
- Second Place — Mary Tharp
Grad Nov
- First Place — Zoe Pegura
Grand Champion Overall on Leash — Daniel Doyle
Reserve Grand Champion Overall on Leash — Layla True
Grand Champion Overall off Leash — Daniel Doyle
Reserve Grand Champion Overall off Leash — Zoe Pegura
Showmanship
Senior
- First Place — Mary Tharp
- Second Place — Zoe Pegura
- Third Place — Daniel Doyle
- Fourth Place — Layla True
Junior
- First Place — Cade Tyrakowski
- Second Place — Camryn Tyrakowski
Grand Champion Dog Showman — Mary Tharp
Reserve Grand Champion Dog Showman — Zoe Pegura
Grand Champion Costume — Camryn Tyrakowski
Reserve Grand Champion Costume — Cade Tyrakowski
