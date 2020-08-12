Roczen out for 2020 motocross season

BUCHANAN — Bad news came Wednesday for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series fans as it was announced that Ken Roczen will miss the 2020 season due to injury.

The American Honda rider, a former champion who finished fifth last year at the RedBud National and the runner-up in the 450cc class in 2018, will spend the rest of this season focusing on his family and healing. Roczen and his wife, Courtney, are expecting their first child in September.

He plans to return and run for a championship in 2021.

“Taking this shortened outdoor season off was a very difficult decision, but I’m confident it’s what’s best for me and my team in the long run,” Roczen said. “It will be good to regroup, let my body heal, enjoy this important experience with Courtney, and build back up for 2021. I’d like to thank my team and sponsors for having my back through this, and I look forward to supporting Chase [Sexton] and Christian [Craig] from home this summer before once again doing my job the best I possibly can.”

The series will officially kick off its 2020 season on Saturday at the Loretta Lynn’s National in Hurricane Hills, Tennessee.

The 450cc Moto 1 can be seen live on MAVtv starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The second moto will be shown on Sunday at 1 a.m. on NBCSN, while an encore of Moto 2 will be broadcast at noon on Sunday at noon on NBC.

RedBud MX in Buchanan will host a pair of nationals over Labor Day weekend.

RedBud National I will be held on Sept. 4, with RedBud National II to be held Sept. 7.

Here is the currently television schedule for the nationals:

RedBud National 1

Friday, Sept. 4

250 Moto 1 — 1 p.m. MAVtv (live)

450 Moto 1 — 2 p.m. MAVtv (live)

250 Moto 2 — 3 p.m. NBCSN Gold (live)

450 Moto 2 — 4 p.m. NBCSN Gold (live)

250 Moto 2 — 4 p.m. NBCSN

450 Moto 2 — 4 p.m. NBCSN

RedBud National II

Monday, Sept. 7

250 Moto 1 — 1 p.m. MAVtv (live)

450 Moto 1 — 2 p.m. MAVtv (live)

250 Moto 2 — 3 p.m. NBCSN (live)

450 Moto 2 — 4 p.m. NBCSN (live)