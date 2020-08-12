Raymond Dings Jr., formerly of Dowagiac

Feb. 19, 1941 — Aug. 8, 2020

Raymond H. Dings Jr., 79, of Holland, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Holland. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac.

Ray was born on Feb. 19, 1941, in Dowagiac, to the late Raymond and Opal (Dudley) Dings Sr.

On July 14, 1961, in Cassopolis, he married Sandra Smith.

Sandra survives Raymond; as well as their four sons, Michael (Brenda) Dings, of Jacksonville, Florida, Charles (Robin) Dings, of Middletown, Rhode Island, David Dings, of Holland, and William (Michelle) Dings, of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren, Tia Dings, Tilar Dings, Ryan Paris and Christopher Craig; a great grandchild, Alexander Paris; a brother, James Dings, of Niles; and a sister, Harriet McElheny, of Dowagiac.

Raymond is preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Dings; and a sister, Rachel Simpson.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Clark Chapel in Dowagiac, with Pastor Mark Sailor officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens in Niles. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkch.com.