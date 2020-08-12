Elliot J. Curtis, of Coldwater

Sept. 3, 1960 — July 8, 2020

Elliott James “E.C.” Curtis, 59, of Coldwater, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He was born Sept. 3, 1960, in Niles, the oldest of four children born to the union of Gary and Catherine Curtis Sr.

Elliott was a very loving, caring person, always asking about how family and friends were doing. His siblings remember him having an incredible long-term memory that he would use to reminisce (and often get them in trouble years after the fact). Elliott enjoyed work and doing crafts in his spare time.

Elliott will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one son, Rondell Young, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; his mother, Catherine Curtis, of Cassopolis; one sister, Karen Curtis, of Niles; one brother, Gary (Cindy) Curtis Jr., of Blacklick, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Gary Curtis Sr.; and one sister, Sidonia Curtis.

Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis for a graveside service with full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.