August 8, 2020

John Mark Wolverton, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 7:44 am Saturday, August 8, 2020

Oct. 8, 1955 — Aug. 3, 2020

John Mark Wolverton, 64, of Niles, formerly of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly, but of natural causes, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in Niles.

John Mark was born on Oct. 8, 1955, in Dowagiac, to the late John and Alice O. (Bolden) Wolverton.

He graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1973. Mark furthered his education and obtained his associates degree from Southwestern Michigan College in 1982. On July 26, 1975, he married Barbara Wade and to that union, two sons were born.

John Mark worked for the city of Dowagiac in the Department of Public works for many years. He was a very laid-back kind of guy, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, traveling, talking, or sharing a great meal. John Mark was a long-time member of the Dowagiac Conner AME church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Wolverton.

John Mark is survived by his sons, Tamott Wolverton, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Marco (Jauselyn) Wolverton, of McDonough, Georgia; five grandchildren, Briana Wolverton, Bailiegh Wolverton, Tristan Wolverton, Bryson Wolverton, Breck Wolverton; one great-grandchild, Braylon M. Wade; sister, Eunice (Larry) Murray, of Dowagiac; brothers, Jerome Wolverton, of Niles; Bradford (Theresa) Wolverton, of Niles; special cousin, Lori Hunt, of Dowagiac; special nephews, Thomas, Lamont and Darrell Douglas; god-daughters, Catrinka Johnson, Pamela Kirkland and Shamika Carr; along with a host of extended family and friends.

A homegoing service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 30402 M-62 W., in Dowagiac, with Pastor Catrinka Johnson of the Conner AME church officiating. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, in Dowagiac.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, The State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone healthy in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to his granddaughter Briana Wolverton, 1405 Upland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 or to her cash app $BrianaWolverton. A memorial fund is being set-up in his memory, geared towards education advancement and food assistance, in local communities.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

