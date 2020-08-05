Olaf “Olie” Albin Nannfeldt, of Niles

Olaf “Olie” Albin Nannfeldt, 96, of Niles, passed away peacefully, Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at Cass County Medical Care Facility.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1923, in Stockholm, Sweden, to the late Gerda Viktoria Maria (Holmquist) Nannfeldt. He and his mother immigrated to the U.S. in 1927. He lived in Chicago, attended Tilden High School and a Chicago Tech school, through a government program.

He was employed by the American Tag Company in Chicago as a tool and die maker for 19 years.

Olie served his country in the U.S. Army, during World War II, with the 530th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, 71st Infantry Division, participating in operation in Rhineland and Central Europe.

He married the late Margaret Mary Koenes, of Chicago, with whom he had four children. As a family, they attended the Stone Church in Chicago.

In 1958, the family moved to Niles. After commuting to Chicago for his employment at the American Tag Company, for a year, Olie found employment at K&M Fabricating in Cassopolis. He loved his work and his co-workers at K&M, helping the company grow into the large machine fabricating business it is today. He retired after 30 years of dedicated employment.

Olie married Phyllis Leah Prillwitz, in 1964. They enjoyed many years together, traveling and building a new home on their acreage. He loved his yard and gardens, taking great pride in having one of the greenest, weed free lawns around.

Olie would want to be remembered as an ordinary man who loved his Lord and Savior foremost, his wife, family, home and landscaping. He always said, “I had a good life with a few ups and downs.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Arnold Nannfeldt.

Olie is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis L. Nannfeldt, of Niles; daughters, LaVerne (Tim) Stubelt, of Niles; Sherry Hirsch, of Marshfield, Wisconsin, Diane Nannfeldt Helferich, of Haslett, Michigan; son, Nicky (Cherie) Nannfeldt, of Berrien Springs; sister-in-law, Sylvia Nannfeldt, of Inverness, Florida; along with numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Mission Hills Gardens Cemetery, 61453 M-51, in Niles. A time of visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m.

