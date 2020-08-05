LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our future depends on our votes
Several weeks ago, our president said that the U.S. Postal Service is a joke. Well, I am not laughing. I am very dependent on the postal service.
I receive two newspapers through the postal service. I receive Time Magazine and several other magazines through the mail. I also receive my medicines from the VA through the mail. Me and many average Americans are very dependent on the U.S. Postal Service. So, what can we do?
We can go vote on election day. Our future may depend on our vote.
Donald Holmes
Buchanan
