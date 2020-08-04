DUS seeks board member

DOWAGIAC — Due to a recent resignation on the board, Dowagiac Union Schools is seeking interested applicants to fill a vacant board seat.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest to the board, and it would need to be turned in to the board via the administration office, 243 S. Front St., by 4 pm., Wednesday, Aug. 12.

For more information, contact Kathy Stewart at (269) 782-4418.