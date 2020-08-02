GALLERY: HCW wrestling at Thomas Stadium
NILES — Wrestling returned to Thomas Stadium for the first time since the 1990s on Saturday.
As a fundraiser for renovations to the historic stadium, HCW filmed its Insurgence show, which included many of its top wrestlers.
Among them was Buchanan’s Isaiah Moore, who is the HWC National Champion, Tony Thunder and Travis Southern.
