August 3, 2020

George Leroy Holmes, of Ingleside, Illinois

By Submitted

Published 9:02 am Saturday, August 1, 2020

Oct. 16, 1957 — July 27, 2020

George Leroy Holmes, 62, of Ingleside, Illinois, formerly of Niles, unexpectedly passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1957, to the late George M. and JoAnn (nee Hayes) Homes, in Niles.

He married Zena Bohatch on Sept. 18, 1993.

George honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1977 to 1981. He currently worked in maintenance for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Zena Holmes; children, Mike Davis and Bobbie Davis; grandchildren, Carlin and Auriel; siblings, Cenza (Ron) Ferguson, Vernon Holmes and Roger (Barb) Holmes, Amanda Holmes, Jordan Holmes and Peggy (Chris) Moore; and many extended members and friends.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Vanessa Fry.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service and military honors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake, Illinois.

Please note face coverings are required to be worn and physical distancing must be practiced while inside the funeral home.

You may leave online condolences at HamsherLakeside.com or for information call (847) 587-2100.

